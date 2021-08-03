Cancel
Mike Colter Joining Gerard Butler in Lionsgate’s ‘The Plane’ (Exclusive)

By Aaron Couch
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Mike Colter is boarding The Plane. The actor is set to join the Lionsgate thriller, which stars Gerard Butler as a hero pilot in a dangerous situation.

Filmmaker Jean-François Richet is directing The Plane , which stars Butler as Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the  and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

Colter will play Louis Gaspare, a cool-headed, ex-military man being extradited to Canada on charges of homicide when the plane crash lands on a dangerous remote island.

“Mike is an exciting addition to the film. Anyone familiar with his work knows he is a charismatic talent and a formidable force and we’re thrilled to have him board The Plane ,” filmmaker Richet said in a statement.

Production is expected to begin later this month in Puerto Rico.

Charles Cumming, JP Davis and Matt Cook penned the script, based on the book by Cumming, who is a spy novelist. The Plane is produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures’ Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan, and Butler and Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. The film is co-financed by Olive Hill Media and Paprika Financing and co-produced with Pimienta Films. Executive producers include Michael Cho, Tim Lee, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingame and Vicki Dee Rock. Luillo Ruiz is co-producer. MadRiver International handled the international sales.

Colter starred in Netflix’s Luke Cage , the well-received Marvel show that aired for two seasons from 2016-18, and also played the role in Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders . He currently stars in the Paramount+ series Evil and next will next be seen opposite Jason Sudeikis and Evangeline Lilly in the thriller South of Heaven . He previously worked with Lionsgate on Fatale .

Colter is repped by ICM, Silver Lining Entertainment and attorney Scott Whitehead.

