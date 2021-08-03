Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kerry Washington to Play Journalist-Turned-Surfer in ‘Rockaway’ for Netflix

By Mia Galuppo
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q0ifg_0bGc1qLA00

Kerry Washington is attached to star in and prodcue a feature adaptation of Diane Cardwell’s memoir Rockaway .

Washington will play a Manhattan journalist who unexpectedly discovers the power of surfing, and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman— who is behind AppleTV+’s Truth Be Told — will adapt the screenplay.

Liza Chasin will produce via her 3dot Productions under a first-look deal with the streamer. Washington and Pilar Savone will prodcue for Simpson Street, along with Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment.  Cardwell and Margaret Chernin will executive produce.

Washington previously worked with Netflix on the movie musical Prom and will return to the streamer in the upcoming fantasy adaptation The School for Good and Evil. She is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, and Hansen Jacobson.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nichelle Tramble Spellman
Person
Kerry Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockaway#Aevitas Entertainment#Caa#Washington Square Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Beckett Trailer Has John David Washington Back in Action on Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for Beckett. The upcoming action/thriller is led by John David Washington, who is coming fresh off of last year's Tenet. Now, he's returning to the action world in a movie produced by Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadangnino, with Ferdinando Cito Filomarino making his feature directorial debut. This time around, Washington is playing an American tourist in Europe who unwittingly ends up at the center of a dangerous conspiracy and on the run for his life.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Sanaa Lathan Teases Her Black Jewish Journalist Role in Netflix's Hit & Run

Sanaa Lathan has played everything from a hard-boiled DOJ detective to an alien slayer, during her illustrious quarter-of-a-century career. And thanks to her upcoming role on Netflix’s geopolitical spy thriller Hit & Run, she can add Black Jewish journalist to that list. The drama, headlined by Fauda star Lior Raz, premieres this Friday and follows Segev Azulay, a former Israeli mercenary turned family man who is thrust back into the world of espionage when his wife’s violent death unearths a world full of mysteries, secrets and lies. Lathan co-stars as Naomi Hicks, an old fling from Segev’s past and a dogged...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kerry Washington Pitches Herself For The Next Space Jam Movie In Amazing Celebratory Video For The New Film

Space Jam was a movie that, somehow, became something of a cultural touchstone. And when LeBron James came along, a basketball player at a performance and celebrity level that reminded people of Michael Jordan, many started to talk about the idea of seeing him star in his own Space Jam movie. And now exactly that has happened. But one star is apparently looking to start work on Space Jam 3 much sooner than we thought, as Kerry Washington has put together her own audition tape.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Echoes’: Matt Bomer to Star Opposite Michelle Monaghan in Netflix Thriller

Matt Bomer has joined Michelle Monaghan in Echoes, a limited series coming to Netflix. The seven-episode psychological thriller follows identical twins Leni and Gina (Monaghan) who have secretly swapped lives since childhood, leading to them living double lives as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and one child, but their perfectly choreographed world will all unravel when Leni goes missing.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘The First Lady’: Lily Rabe To Play Journalist Lorena Hickock In Showtime Anthology Series

Lily Rabe is set as a lead in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady, starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce. The role reunites Rabe with Bier, who recently directed the actress in HBO’s The Undoing limited series.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Lost Daughter, the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal also wrote the script, based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel about a woman who confronts her past troubles during a beach vacation. The movie was filmed in...
FitnessHello Magazine

Kerry Washington causes a stir with epic Eva Longoria workout fail

It’s clear Kerry Washington is in great shape, but not even she could take on Eva Longoria’s challenging workout with ease. The Scandal star gave fans a major case of giggles when she shared a split video of herself trying to do several workout moves on a trampoline that Eva did on hers.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scandal star Kerry Washington announced to lead new Netflix movie

Scandal star Kerry Washington has landed a new movie role with Netflix. Based on Diane Cardwell's 2020 adventure travel memoir, Rockaway will see Washington take on the lead role as well as producing the film. According to Netflix, the movie follows a Manhattan journalist who, on a routine assignment, "unexpectedly...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Aubrey Plaza to Star in Hulu Drama Pilot ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’

Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the Hulu drama pilot “Olga Dies Dreaming,” Variety has learned. The show was ordered to pilot at the streamer back in April. It tells the story of a Nuyorican brother and sister (Plaza) from a gentrifying Sunset Park, Brooklyn, reckoning with the absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City’s elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Plaza will star in the title role as Olga, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

HBO and A24's 'Irma Vep' Limited Series Casts Byron Bowers and Tom Sturridge

The limited series follows Mira (Alicia Vikander), an American movie star who’s disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She relocates to France to star as the character Irma Vep in a remake of the real-life French silent film classic “Les Vampires.” As the actor begins struggling as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays blur and merge, the series reveals the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.
Beauty & Fashionthefashionistastories.com

Instagram Style: Kerry Washington in Farm Rio

Kerry Washington doesn't post looks often on instagram but when she does, she delivers a great look. She posted a new look on instagram today(August 6th). She looked great posing for the gram in the FARM RIO pink cocoa forest maxi dress with ruffle panels. Love this printed dress on Kerry and it looks amazing against her skin.
NFLPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘What If …?,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ Olympics End

The Tokyo Olympics come to a close on Aug. 8, with NBC (and some of their fellow broadcasters) resuming normal schedules the following day. The coming week also features the premiere of Marvel’s animated series What If …?, a comedy focused on Native American teenagers and a J.J. Abrams-produced docuseries about UFOs. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Suppose it wasn’t Steve Rogers, but Peggy Carter...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Keegan-Michael Key & Johnny Knoxville To Star In Steve Levitan Comedy Pilot ‘Reboot’ At Hulu

Steve Levitan is headed to streaming. In the first non-network green light for the Emmy-winning Modern Family co-creator, Hulu has formally picked up comedy pilot Reboot, with Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville tapped to star. In Reboot, created by Levitan and clearly inspired by the recent wave of comedy revivals, when Hulu reboots an early 2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Levitan co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom (iZombie). It was based on a story by Levitan. He and Enbom executive produce with Enbom frequent...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Angela Bassett Makes History With $450k Per Episode Pay Raise

Acting legend Angela Bassett recently received a pay increase, and made history in the process. Deadline announced that the 9-1-1 star will be earning $450,000 per episode of the first responder drama series, making Bassett one of the highest-paid actresses on network television. She’s also on her way to becoming the highest-paid Black actress for network television ever.
TV ShowsTimes-Herald

Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller ‘Hit & Run’

Israeli actor and writer Lior Raz talks about his new Netflix thriller “Hit & Run” which also stars Sanaa Lathan and Kaelen Ohm. The “Fauda” star also discusses rising American interest in Israel films and TV shows. (August 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Neil Patrick Harris To Headline Darren Star’s Netflix Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Co-Created By Jeffrey Richman

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris is returning to comedy series television in a big way. The former How I Met Your Mother star has been tapped as the lead in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris also will executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy