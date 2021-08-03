Art of Rally Switch release date set, bringing chill yet realistic driving
Developer Funselektor, which is actually just solo act Dune Casu, has announced an August 12, 2021 release date for racing game Art of Rally on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. A PlayStation 4 and 5 release date will come later this summer, and the game already released on PC last year. This title is the follow-up to Funselektor’s well-received Absolute Drift. Art of Rally will debut on consoles alongside a new Kenya Update, which actually adds quite a bit.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
