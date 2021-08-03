Art of Rally Switch release date set, bringing chill yet realistic driving

Last month, Brownmonster announced Rush Rally Origins for mobile and Nintendo Switch. Rush Rally Origins aims to bring classic top down racing to Brownmonster’s Rush Rally to be the best top down racing experience on mobile. We’ve been praising Rush Rally 3 for a while and after seeing Rush Rally Origins in action with its first gameplay preview, it looks like another superb release from the developer. Rush Rally Origins features 60fps and 120fps gameplay on supported devices. There will be 36 new stages with a weather and time system letting you change things up for each track. Watch the Rush Rally Origins gameplay preview below: