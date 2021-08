Class of 2022 stand-out, Brady Small is a talented 6-2, 280 pound defensive linemen who plays for St. Augustine Prep (NJ). He is a priority prospect that Villanova is looking to add to what is an impressive, early recruiting class. The Wildcats have added some good talent along the line over the last few recruiting classes and look to continue the trend in this recruiting cycle. I caught up with Small about his Villanova interest and his top five schools for VUSports …