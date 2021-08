I’m very excited about all the racing that’ll be going on downtown this weekend. I would love to be able to ride along for just one lap too! That is not gonna happen, but recently we got a preview of what it would look like from the Driver’s Seat. Romain Grosjean shared his simulator training. If you don’t want to sit through the entire video, the racing really gets going about the 2:43 mark. Dang, that just looks awesome and stupid fast too!