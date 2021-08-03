Cancel
Allen, TX

Allen CDC Board presents annual report to City Council

DFW Community News
 6 days ago

Allen Community Development Corporation (CDC) presented its annual report to City Council July 27. The CDC Board oversees the spending of 4B revenue—a ½ cent sales tax authorized by Allen voters in 1996. Allen's 4B sales tax helps fund major capital improvements and quality-of-life projects in our city. Led entirely by community members, the Board provides consistent strategic planning and execution of 4B revenue.

allen.bubblelife.com

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

