Two more festivals have dropped DaBaby from their upcoming lineups, following the rapper’s second apology for homophobic statements he made on stage during his recent set at the Rolling Loud festival. The iHeart Radio Music Festival and Austin City Limits Music Festival will no longer feature the artist as part of their respective 2021 lineups, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. “DaBaby will no longer be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival daytime stage,” a representative from iHeartMedia confirmed to THR in a statement. The Austin City Limits Music Festival confirmed DaBaby had been removed from their lineup on social media Tuesday morning. ...