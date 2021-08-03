‘How do you shelter-in-place when you have no place?’ Austin group’s push to end youth homelessness

AUSTIN (KXAN) – LifeWorks, a non-profit organization in Austin, made innovative changes to its programs to combat COVID-19 in its push to end youth homelessness. “Already before COVID, we were supporting a population that has a lot of resilience and experienced a lot of traumas… prior to COVID we had been on a high cadence of housing,” LifeWorks Executive Officer Susan McDowell said, adding the organization helps clients search for permanent housing, does street outreach, provides emergency housing and many other services.