Ben Franklin once said, “In this world, there is nothing certain in life except death and taxes.” Franklin obviously never heard of Saturday Night Live. The show is in its 47th (!) season on NBC and is continuing to chug on with a deal in place to stay around through its 50th installment. Even though the show has been on for close to half a century, Saturday Night Live is at a major turning point. With many veteran cast members perhaps leaning towards moving onto greener pastures, Lorne Michales, creator and producer of the show, is reportedly making his pitch for them to stay.