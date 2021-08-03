Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Daseke reports Q2 revenue of $404 million, up 15% year-over-year

By Noi Mahoney
freightwaves.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaseke Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 42 cents, compared to 10 cents per share in the same year-ago quarter. The nation’s largest flatbed carrier’s quarterly revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $404 million, with adjusted net income of $30.2 million. The revenue and net income results...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Daseke Inc#Cfo#Dske#Ebitda#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Teekay Corp Q2 Revenues Decline 32% Hit By Drydocking Schedule

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 32.6% year-over-year to $325.48 million. Total adjusted EBITDA declined by 45.6% Y/Y to $171.93 million. Loss from vessel operation was at $(27.12) million, compared to income of $148.5 million a year ago. Teekay generated operating cash flow year-to-date of $18.68...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Groupon Surges 17% On Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

E-commerce marketplace company Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported second-quarter financial results after hours Thursday. Here’s what the company had to say about its second quarter and what's ahead. What Happened: Groupon reported second-quarter revenue of $266 million, down 33% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat the Street consensus of $242.5 million. Local...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GoDaddy (GDDY) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Outpace Estimates

GDDY - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Notably, the company reported a loss of $4.06 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company generated revenues of $931.3 million, up 15.5% year over year or 14.3% on a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

ViacomCBS earnings beat driven by streaming as Paramount+ adds more than 6 million subscribers for second straight quarter

ViacomCBS Inc. posted net income of $995 million, or $1.50 a share, for the second quarter, up from $453 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 97 cents, a penny ahead of the 96 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $6.564 billion from $6.075 billion, also ahead of the $6.488 billion FactSet consensus. Chief Executive Bob Bakish said streaming was a standout in the quarter as the company's Paramount+ service added more than 6 million subscribers for a second straight quarter, boosting the customer base to more than 42 million. Ad revenue rose 24%, driven by CBS broadcasts of sporting events, which were absent last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Affiliate revenue rose 9% and streaming revenue was up 92%. Theatrical revenue reflected the release of "A Quiet Place Part II" in the quarter, while there were no releases in he year-earlier quarter. Licensing and other revenue fell 36%, mostly due to COVID and to the licensing of the domestic rights to "South Park" last year. Shares were up 0.4% premarket and have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Lionsgate Adjusted Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations, But Media Networks Subscriber Levels Dip From Prior Quarter

Lionsgate reported results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter that cleared the expectations bar but also reflected a quarter-to-quarter subscriber slowdown at Starz. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share of 18 cents doubled Wall Street forecasts but declined from 23 cents in the same period of the prior year. Total revenue rose 11% to $901.2 million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations for the period ending June 30. In reporting the financials, the company noted that the transaction last month in which Lionsgate took a 20% stake in Spyglass Media Group occurred outside of the quarter. Revenue inched up 4% in the Media Networks...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

SMIC Q2 Revenue Up 43.2%

(RTTNews) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation or SMIC reported that its second-quarter revenue was $1.34 billion, an increase of 43.2% from $938.5 million in last year. Revenue for the third quarter is expected to grow 2% to 4% sequentially, and gross margin is expected to range from 32% to 34%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

AMETEK Announces Record Second Quarter Results and Raises 2021 Guidance

BERWYN, PA — AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. AMETEK’s second quarter 2021 sales were a record $1.39 billion, a 37% increase over the second quarter of 2020, with organic sales growth of 25%. Operating income increased 39% to a record $316.6 million and operating margins were 22.8%, up 40 basis points over the prior-year period.
Financial Reportsverdictfoodservice.com

Jack in the Box reports systemwide sales growth in Q3 2021

US-based restaurant company Jack in the Box has reported that systemwide sales grew 10.6% for the third quarter that ended on 4 July 2021, lead by positive results in same-store sales despite a marginal decline in net unit growth. Company-operated same-store sales witnessed a growth of 9% in the third...
Financial Reportskfgo.com

Sempra reports second quarter earnings that beat estimates

(Reuters) – U.S. energy company Sempra Energy reported second quarter earnings on Thursday that beat analysts expectations by about 3%. The company, based in San Diego, announced adjusted second quarter earnings of $504 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, compared to $501 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the same period in 2020.
Financial Reportsmassdevice.com

Nevro plummets on mixed bag Q2 results

(NYSE:NVRO) today posted second-quarter results that beat the earnings consensus on Wall Street but missed revenue estimates. The Redwood City, Calif.–based company reported losses of -$21.6 million, or -62¢ per share, on sales of $102.3 million for the three months ended June 30 for a sales growth of 81.47% compared with Q2 2020.
Financial Reportsbizjournals

Wesco raises full-year guidance after reporting strong 2Q results

Wesco International Inc.’s top executive said its second-quarter results “speak for themselves,” during the company's investors call on Thursday. “Our mission is to build, connect, power and protect the world,” John Engel, chairman, president and CEO, told financial analysts. “We have only just begun.”. Wesco (NYSE:WCC) reported financials before trading...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Regeneron shares jump 3.3% premarket after earnings blow past estimates; COVID antibody sales total $2.59 billion

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares jumped 3.3% in premarket trade Thursday, after . Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron posted net income of $$3.099 billion, or $27.97 a share, for the quarter, up from $897 million, or $7.61 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $25.80, well ahead of the $17.90 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $5.139 billion from $1.952 billion a year ago, also well ahead of the $3.963 billion FactSet consensus. Revenue included $2.59 billion in sales of the company's COVID-19 antibody treatment, after it made and delivered 1.25 million doses for the U.S. government. The company said it also achieved record sales of its Eylea and Dupixent franchises, according to Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer. The company is planning to invest $1.8 billion over six years to expand R&D and manufacturing at its Tarrytown campus. Shares have gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Thomson Reuters Stock Gains On Q2 Earnings, New $1.2B Buyback Program

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $1.53 billion, beating the consensus by $40 million. Organic revenues increased 7%, driven by recurring revenues, transactions, Reuters News, and Global Print revenues. 2% favorable impact from foreign currency added to growth. The "Big 3" segments...
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

Trimble’s transportation segment reports 9% revenue increase

Trimble Navigation Ltd. on Wednesday reported second-quarter revenue of $945 million, a 29% increase compared to the same period last year. The company posted quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share on net income of $138.9 million. Trimble topped analysts’ estimates for the second quarter, which predicted earnings of 60 cents per share and revenue of $866 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy