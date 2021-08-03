DHL Express buys electric cargo planes for U.S. package delivery from start-up Eviation

It’s Wednesday, August 4, and a major shipping company is adding electric planes to its fleet. In the era of Amazon, cutting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping is crucial to stabilizing the climate. The companies that crisscross the world delivering goods to our doorsteps are starting to get that: UPS has ordered thousands of electric trucks and vans, and FedEx has promised that its entire delivery fleet will be emissions-free by 2040. But while ground-based emissions solutions are becoming more common, few are taking steps to tackle shipping’s giant carbon footprint in the skies.