DHL Express buys electric cargo planes for U.S. package delivery from start-up Eviation

By Frank Holland
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHL Express announced Tuesday that it's purchasing 12 electric cargo planes from start-up Eviation for use in U.S. package delivery as part of a plan to reduce carbon emissions. "We're going to spread them out in between the West Coast and the East Coast. These Eviation electric planes will replace...

State
Washington State
