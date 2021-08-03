Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngsville, LA

TCL playoffs begin for the Generals, here is the stream for all playoff games

crossroadstoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSVILLE, LOUISIANA — The Texas Collegiate League playoffs are here and the Victoria Generals will be taking on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The Generals started off hot this year, so hot, that the Generals were able to secure the number two seed in the TCL with a record of 11-9-1. Since then, the Generals have struggled, dropping to 5th in the rankings and finishing regular season play with a 16-21 record. The Generals have lost multiple strong hitters and pitchers to college and signing to play with MLB organizations. Game one of the best-of-three series against the Cane Cutters will take place at 7:05 p.m. in Youngsville, Louisiana Tuesday August 3rd. Game two will be at Riverside Stadium Wednesday August 4th at 7:05 p.m. If needed game three will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium. The winner will advance to the TCL championship game, which will be played in Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio at noon on Saturday. Click here to watch the stream of the playoff games.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Louisiana State
Youngsville, LA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Victoria, TX
Sports
City
Victoria, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Game One#The Victoria Generals#The Acadiana Cane Cutters#The Cane Cutters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy