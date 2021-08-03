TCL playoffs begin for the Generals, here is the stream for all playoff games

YOUNGSVILLE, LOUISIANA — The Texas Collegiate League playoffs are here and the Victoria Generals will be taking on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. The Generals started off hot this year, so hot, that the Generals were able to secure the number two seed in the TCL with a record of 11-9-1. Since then, the Generals have struggled, dropping to 5th in the rankings and finishing regular season play with a 16-21 record. The Generals have lost multiple strong hitters and pitchers to college and signing to play with MLB organizations. Game one of the best-of-three series against the Cane Cutters will take place at 7:05 p.m. in Youngsville, Louisiana Tuesday August 3rd. Game two will be at Riverside Stadium Wednesday August 4th at 7:05 p.m. If needed game three will be at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Riverside Stadium. The winner will advance to the TCL championship game, which will be played in Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio at noon on Saturday. Click here to watch the stream of the playoff games.