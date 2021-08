Sony and Apple are two juggernauts when it comes to consumer electronics, and today Sony announced that they have teamed up with Apple to offer PlayStation 5 owners six months of the AppleTV+ subscription service. Apple TV+ is normally $4.99 a month and offers up original shows like the comedy Ted Lasso alongside dramatic shows like See. In order to redeem the offer, users have to have a PS5 and find the Apple TV app and then either sign in with their Apple ID or make a new one and they will have six months of Apple TV+ on that Apple ID. One great thing with this offer is that it works even if you already have an Apple TV+ subscription.