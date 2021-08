British diver Tom Daley has figured out an innovative way to keep his Olympic gold medal safe – and he has made it himself. Tom and diving partner Matty Lee scored the top prize for Team GB after achieving a near-perfect performance at the men's 10-meter synchronized platform diving finals, which took place on July 26. The victory was long-coveted for the British diver, who made his debut at the games 13 years ago in Beijing. And mow, he has revealed that, overnight in Tokyo, he took the chance to knit a small pouch to prevent the prized award from getting damaged.