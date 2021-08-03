Cancel
MLB

Former Yankees’ Signee Axford Traded For Exactly One Dollar

By Dan Bahl
104.5 The Team
104.5 The Team
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's get philosophical for a moment, shall we? How much do you think you're worth?. If you're John Axford, the Toronto Blue Jays may have low-balled your value a bit. That's because Axford, who was pitching in the minor leagues for the Blue Jays, was traded over the weekend to the Milwaukee Brewers for one dollar. Yes, you read that right. One hundred pennies, ten dimes, four quarters, or one thin sheet of paper. No matter how you look at it, that's all it was. John Axford to the Brewers; one dollar to the Blue Jays.

