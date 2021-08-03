Former Yankees’ Signee Axford Traded For Exactly One Dollar

After a heartbreaking late inning loss to division rival Boston on Thursday night the Yankees season once again appeared to be at a tipping point with their future as either a buyer or seller at the trade deadline up in the air. The scale seemed to be tipping heavily towards selling as they entered the eighth inning down three against Boston ace Nathan Eovaldi. Then with an unexpected offensive flurry the Yankees plated four runs in the eighth inning and came away with a one run victory. With four games until the trade deadline the Yankees once again feel like a team that should go for it but they will have to address their outfield production if they are going to have a real chance make the playoffs.