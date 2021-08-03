Cancel
Video Games

Back 4 Blood beta: How to play, start date, sign-ups, and more

By Brendan Lowry
windowscentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead is Back 4 Blood, a thrilling and intense co-op zombie shooter that evolves the formula with a dynamic card-based loadout system and modernized shooting mechanics. We loved what we were able to play of the game during the Back 4 Blood Closed Alpha gameplay preview and think it has the potential to end up being one of the best Xbox games, so we were delighted to see that the game is getting an open beta.

