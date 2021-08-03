Back 4 Blood beta: How to play, start date, sign-ups, and more

The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta, or technical preview as 343 officially calls it, could start as soon as this weekend, and you could play in it. In a blog post, developer 343 Industries said the studio is getting "very close" to kicking off the technical preview, but there are still some final hurdles to clear. That said, the studio mentioned that the first wave of beta testing could begin as soon as this coming weekend. Having a shot at participating is as simple as signing up.