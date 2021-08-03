Cancel
KCRW’s Top 30: Prince reigns purple over our airwaves

By Andrea Domanick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you tuned into KCRW over the past week, chances are you heard Prince. That’s thanks in part to our exclusive radio broadcast version of “21 Night Stand: Live at the Forum April, 28 2011,” and the all-Prince extravaganza that followed on Aaron Byrd’s July 29 show. The Purple One was played close to 40 times during the span of this week’s chart, culminating in his “lost” album “Welcome 2 America” hitting No. 1 upon its July 30 release.

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Arlo Parks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcrw#Kcrw#Orchestra
