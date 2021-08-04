TSA discovers 25 firearms at Nashville airport security checkpoints

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Transportation Security Administration officers at Nashville International Airport discovered 25 firearms at security checkpoints in July, the highest monthly total on record for the airport.

While firearms may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

Security is the first concern of the TSA and having these items in bags that are traveling with people on the aircraft is dangerous to other travelers and can be easily mistaken as an intentional attempt to bring a prohibited item onto an aircraft.

“Since the implementation of new gun laws in the state, we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of firearms brought to Tennessee security checkpoint,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee, in a news release. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

TSA officers at BNA security checkpoints detected 85 firearms in the first seven months of 2021. A total of 94 were found there during all of calendar year 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint on Monday morning, the TSA announced in a news release.

In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA. Click for information on the proper way to travel with a firearm.