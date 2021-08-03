Cancel
SEC’s Gensler seeks new powers to regulate ‘Wild West’ crypto markets

By Gary Silverman in New York
Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Gensler, the chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, has called on Congress to give his agency additional powers to protect investors in “Wild West” cryptocurrency markets that are “rife with fraud, scams and abuse”. Gensler spoke on Tuesday at the Aspen Security Forum as US authorities rush...

Gary Gensler
#Sec#Cryptocurrency#Sec#Congress#The Aspen Security Forum#Fintechft
Economy
Politics
Crypto
Markets
Fintech
MarketsNew York Post

SEC’s Gary Gensler says cryptocurrency investors need more protection

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission said that investors need more protection in the cryptocurrency market, which he said is “rife with fraud, scams and abuse.”. Gary Gensler, appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the body that regulates securities markets, listed several areas where crypto needed to...
MarketsValueWalk

The Crypto Wild West; Cobalt Shortage

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the crypto wild west, Louis Navellier wrote:. Some of the biggest news this week was that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler asked Congress to give his agency more authority to better police cryptocurrency trading, lending and platforms. Specifically, Chairman Gensler on Tuesday called cryptocurrencies the "Wild West" that is riddled with fraud and investor risk. Furthermore, Gensler added that some cryptocurrencies involve tokens (e.g., coins) that may be unregistered securities. Gensler concluded by saying “We need additional Congressional authorities to prevent transactions, products and platforms from falling between regulatory cracks.” Well that settles that because Chairman Gensler sounds like General Custer looking for a fight! However, since Congress is going on a recess and 2022 is a midterm election year, it will be interesting if Congress actually finds the time to grant the SEC any authority to police the cryptocurrency market.
MarketsFinancial Times

Crypto bros stay loyal despite gathering crackdown

With a certain ring of predictability, perhaps the heaviest-hitting US financial market regulator has rained on crypto’s parade. True believers in the transformative power of cryptocurrencies, and in their ability to usurp the existing financial system, have long clung to the conviction that Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, would come to their aid and somehow bless their mission.
RetailFinancial Times

Retail investors on the hunt for bargains in China-focused funds

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Retail investors are scooping up funds that track Chinese stocks after sharp falls in recent weeks, marking a contrast to institutions that have remained more cautious as Beijing cracks down on key sectors.
Congress & Courtscoingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 55: New digital asset introduced in US Congress, Aramco denies BTC mining reports, BSV sets new world record

A 58-page bill seeking to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets took the center stage in the U.S. Congress this week, following three different hearings on the same subject the day before. Rep. Don Beyer, chairman of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, introduced “Digital Asset Market Structure...
Stocksinvesting.com

Gensler’s Stance on Crypto Is Bullish Because Of This Reason

Gensler’s Stance on Crypto Is Bullish Because Of This Reason. Since his assumption of office, SEC head, Gary Gensler has been vocal in his call for increased regulation of cryptocurrencies. While it is easy to misconstrue his stance as being anti-crypto, another angle shows that his position is actually in...
MarketsHouston Chronicle

HashCash to Provide Crypto Exchange Architecture for Singapore-based Forex Brokerage Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces an upcoming project with a Singapore-based Forex brokerage firm. HashCash is to provide digital exchange architecture and support for the said company. HashCash designed crypto exchange software integrates the foreign exchange, allowing users to use...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Ethereum: A Deconstruction of Crypto Supply

One of the well-known differences between bitcoin and ether is the fact that ether does not have an explicit cap on supply, while the number of bitcoins in circulation will never exceed 21 million. This supply limit attributes bitcoin its current primary investment case due to its perceived store of value. This is one of the few conclusions that has reached some level of consensus in the investment community given the nascence of crypto assets. So, what does this mean for those that do not have a supply cap? In this blog post, we will dive into the issuance of ether, the second-largest crypto asset by market cap, and why some upcoming changes to its issuance mechanism may support the case for it as not only a store of value, but also a deflationary asset.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year

The global Bitcoin mining arms race showed no signs of slowing down Tuesday, with public Canadian mining firm HIVE Blockchain announcing a recent order of 4,000 mining machines. Revealed in a press release by mining chip manufacturer Canaan, the order adds to the 6,400 Bitcoin miners HIVE purchased from the...
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

Gensler’s Crypto Stance No Surprise: Industry Watcher

Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler’s plan to be the new sheriff policing the Wild West of Crypto comes as no surprise to one industry watcher. Earlier this week Gensler announced that he plans on cracking down on cryptocurrency-related fraud and sought more assistance so he could better regulate exchanges and platforms. That stance has historical precedent, former SEC enforcement lawyer Ashley Ebersole said.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Victory Capital joins list of firms seeking SEC’s approval for crypto-ETF

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., a global asset management firm listed on NASDAQ, today announced its intention to launch Victory Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Fund LLC. This is a private fund that tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI). This company will function under Victory Capital Management Inc, which is an adviser to the VictorShares ETFs.
MarketsCoinDesk

What’s Really Behind SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s Crypto Speech

Aside from securities definitions discussion, Gensler’s comments did point to a Bitcoin bias and an admiration for some of the ideals behind crypto. This outlook contrasts with the negative perception of crypto from Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is attempting to shift to a more negative narrative and from Congressman Don Beyer, who recently dropped a surprise comprehensive crypto bill.
Economydecrypt.co

Uruguay, Colombia Make Advances to Regulate Bitcoin Market

South America has seen increases in crypto adoption. Image: Shutterstock. Uruguay is joining the recent wave of political initiatives to regulate the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry in Latin America, just as Colombia makes moves of its own to update its existing crypto framework. Yesterday, Uruguayan businessman and Senator Juan Sartori...

