Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump’ On HBO, A Docuseries About A Quirky Local TV Station In The Nevada Desert

By Joel Keller
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Does The 'Untold: Malice at the Palace' Documentary Premiere on Netflix?. In 1997, Vern Van Winkle had the crazy idea of starting a local TV station in Pahrump, Nevada, a town of around 37,000 people about an hour west of Las Vegas, in the desert close to the border with California. He felt there was a need to cover the news in the small town that was lacking from the stations in Vegas. KPVM (Channel 25 on your digital dial, 12 on cable) has been giving Pahrump its undivided attention ever since. Eighteen months ago, the goings on at the station started getting filmed by a documentary crew. Read on for more…

