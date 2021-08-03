PPG Paints Arena Requiring Masks Inside

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People going to see James Taylor at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday evening will have to wear masks.

Out of an abundance of caution, PPG Paints Arena is following the CDC’s guidelines and requiring everyone to mask up indoors since Allegheny County has a “substantial” level of COVID-19 spread.

The Penguins say arena officials will keep working with UPMC and the state Health Department to follow public health guidelines.

Other safety precautions like paperless ticketing and cashless transactions are still in place.