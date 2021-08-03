Cancel
Washington, D.C.: Sports betting kiosks were a great success on opening weekend

Cover picture for the articleD.C. Lottery players now have another option when choosing to place sports bets. They can visit one of four sports bars in the District and use a self-service kiosk. The D.C. Lottery launched its retail program on July 30, 2021, at four popular District sports bars: Dirty Water, Ben’s Next Door, Lou’s City Bar and Takoma Station. People 18 and older can use the machines to place sports bets and cash in their wins at any kiosk in the city.

