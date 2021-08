Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).