The COVID-19 global pandemic that has been going on for almost two years and shows no sign of ending is killing millions of people and causing tremendous stress, ever-increasing burden and suffering for people at the cost of their health and economic well-being. To survive this crisis we need to look inside ourselves, explore our mental strength, and give ourselves a pep talk. Then, we can create positive energy from within to relieve the pain and suffering before it spreads to the people around us and society at large.