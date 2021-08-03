AARP details top scams targeting Black communities

REGION – There’s a certain inevitability in falling victim to a scam. As potential victims, we fail to understand that the con artist is a professional; we, on the other hand, are amateurs. They know where and when we will likely let down our guard; we tend to be caught by surprise when we discover we have been had. I previously identified red flags, motivations, and behaviors that lead to losses, yet they have not been sufficient for everyone to stay protected.