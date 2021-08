Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Tyson Foods is now requiring its current employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by the 1st of November. In a statement released by Tyson, the action makes Tyson Foods the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce. Almost half of Tyson Foods U.s. workforce has been vaccinated, and the company says coronavirus infection rates among team members remains low.