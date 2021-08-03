Cancel
Staten Island, NY

Dodge Challenger Runs Into Staten Island Deli

By Steven Symes
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ISmuF_0bGbv3My00

The Mopar wasn’t there for a Reuben…

A surveillance camera on the exterior of a Staten Island, New York deli captured the moment when a 2019 Dodge Challenger ran into the column in front of the restaurant on the night of July 25. When emergency crews responded to the crash, they found the American muscle car buried under the remains of that column. The incident took place in the Richmond area of the island.

Check out the aftermath of a BMW crashing into a candy store here.

In the video, which is included with this article, you can see the Dodge Challenger driving down Cranford Avenue where it intersects Richmond Road. Another car is stopped and waiting to turn, but for whatever reason the Mopar driver didn’t slow down. Instead, they swerve around the stopped car, almost T-bone another vehicle traveling down Richmond Road, then careen into the deli parking lot and finally strike the column in front of the restaurant so hard the backend of the muscle car lurched into the air before crashing back to the pavement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5m1Y_0bGbv3My00
image credit: YouTube

While sometimes we just don’t know what causes these kinds of accidents, which admittedly could be triggered by a medical emergency or just distracted driving, in this case we do know police arrested the driver, 38-year-old Erin Lamey. Charges included driving while intoxicated. According to the local report, Lamey refused to take a breathalyzer test after admitting to drinking “one or two” glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, FDNY said one person was injured in the crash and was transported to a hospital nearby. Of course, we don’t know for sure who that was, but the local report does mention there was a man riding in the passenger seat of the Dodge Challenger. They described how the man was bleeding when he was pulled out of the muscle car.

With modern Mopar muscle cars being so popular these days, incidents like this also seem far too common.

Source: silive.com

