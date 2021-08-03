811 E 8TH ST

Welcome to your new home in Woodlawn Village. This classic mid-century home has been completely updated and redesigned with a uniquely contemporary flare throughout this beautiful single story home. Enjoy evenings on your front porch underneath the towering mature trees, overlooking the nicely landscaped yard. Retire to your master bathroom that includes a private on suite bathroom, and large closet with a new closet shelving system. Enjoy your brand new chef's kitchen as you entertain within a larger open "great room" that includes an extended peninsula island and family room with a wood burning fireplace, and breakfast eating area that opens up to a backyard. This home is perfect for large gatherings from the formal dining room area and large living room allowing you to spread out, to enjoying the large fully fenced back yard with a great deck which is perfect for barbecue's with family and friends. Need more storage? This back yard also includes a large lockable shed. This lovely home includes new LED lighting, appliances, cabinets, new interior and exterior doors, hardware, fixtures, new tile flooring in the bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new wood floors flowing throughout the common areas of this home. There is also a separate remodeled laundry and mud room area connected to a 2 car garage, and half bath. This lovely home includes new LED lighting, appliances, cabinets, new interior and exterior doors, hardware, fixtures, new tile flooring in the bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms, and new wood floors flowing throughout the common areas of this home. There is also a separate remodeled laundry and mud room area connected to a 2 car garage, and half bath. The home is move in and awaiting your touches to make this home wonderfully yours. Book your appointment today!