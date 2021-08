CATSKILL — The Men and Ladies of the Catskill Fire Department, together with the Darling family, wish to invite you to a Drive-by celebration in honor of Bob Darling as he celebrates his 100th Birthday. The Drive-by will be held at noon Aug. 8. Line up along Grandview Avenue, behind the Catskill Fire Department apparatus. The parade will enter the back of the fire house (between Walgreen’s and Urgent Care) and will then exit out the front of the fire house.