Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

CHRISTUS Sulphur Springs Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic Fridays in Hospital Lobby, Blood Drive Aug. 18 In Front Parking Lot

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 3, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ. By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Thank you for your patience!. Due to a sharp increase...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Health
Sulphur Springs, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
City
Winnsboro, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital Bed#Hospital Lobby#Blood Drive#Senior Market Development#Covid Vaccine Clinics#Johnson Johnson#Bloodcare Bus#Friday Gift Shop#Encompass Health#Christus Trinity Clinic#Christustmf Org Bed#Winnsboro Bed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs and Area Schools’ Back to Class 2021

Hopkins County school districts are getting ready to return to class for the 2021/2022 school year! Here’s a list with start dates for Sulphur Springs, Cumby, Miller Grove, Como-Pickton, Saltillo, North Hopkins, Sulphur Bluff and Yantis school districts plus other brief information. We plan an update next week as more information becomes available!
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

I-30 Vehicle Chase Started In Sulphur Springs Spanned Over 50 Miles Across 4 Counties

An I-30 vehicle chase the began in Sulphur Springs reportedly spanned more than 50 miles across four counties Thursday morning, according to law enforcement reports. The incident started at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021, when a Sulphur Springs Police office stopped the driver of a GMC Arcadia for a traffic violation with a routine traffic stop on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126. The stop continued as normal until the officer obtained the man’s identifying information to conduct a routine records check, according to.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

John Sellers to Speak At The HC Genealogical Society Fall Seminar

The Hopkins County Genealogical Society has planned another all-day Seminar and you are invited to register! It will be Saturday October 2, 2021 starting at 8:30am at Sulphur Springs City Hall. Following sessions 1 and 2, there will be a break for lunch between 11:30am and 1pm. The seminar will resume for Sessions 3 and 4, and conclude at 3:30pm. Register early for savings! For information, call the Research Library at 903-885-8523 or email to [email protected] Or drop by the Research Library at 611 North Davis on Mon, Tues, Thus or Fri. At this time, the Society’s website is not on-line, but will return soon with much more information available. Please bear with us until our website is back on line!
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Family Member Of Human Trafficking Victim To Speak At Aug. 11 Kiwanis Program

As a service to our community, the Aug. 11, 2021, Sulphur Springs Kiwanis Club program will focus on the huge and growing crisis of human trafficking – including in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, reports Jim Thompson. The public is invited to attend the 30-minute presentation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. (Please use the rear or the west entrance.)
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Active COVID-19 Case Count In Hopkins County On The Rise

As has been the case across the state an country, the active COVID-19 case county in Hopkins County rose significantly over the last week, but, unlike in some larger cities where hospitals are having to divert COVID-19 patients to other healthcare facilities, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs is still able to accept new patients. In fact hospitals in the region continue to be at less than the 15 percent identified by the state last year as being at “high capacity.”
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – August 2021

Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly city manager’s report to Sulphur Springs City Council during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021:. The number of active cases in Hopkins County increased dramatically since our last meeting with 117 active cases as of August 2nd. There are 17 patients in the covid unit at the hospital, up from 0 last month.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS-Sulphur Springs COVID Counts: 9,200 Vaccines Administered, 1,233 Inpatient & 75 Outpatient Infusions, 507 Inpatients Treated

Local Blood Supply At An All-Time Low creating Serious Supply Issue – Aug. 18 Drive Slated. By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, July 30, 2021 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

SSHS Device Pick Up Schedule, Freshman Orientation, Senior Credit Review Dates Set

Sulphur Springs High School‘s device pick up schedule, freshman orientation and senior credit review dates have been announced. Freshmen students and parents may pick up the SSHS 9th graders’ devices either before or after freshman orientation. An orientation for parents of 9th graders will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in the high school cafeteria; those attending should plan to us the Houston Street parking lot and entrance.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Terrific Tuesdays Respite Program Will Reopen on Tuesday August 3 at 9am at FUMC in Sulphur Springs

Great News! Tammy Reardon has a very special place in her heart for persons affected by Alzheimers Disease, dementia and other causes of memory loss. Upon moving to Hopkins County, Tammy began to look for ways to help in the community. Uncovering a common need among those closest to persons disabled by memory loss… their caregivers…..Tammy organized a way to offer a weekly time-out from their responsibilities as caregivers, many of whom are family members. She calls it the Terrific Tuesdays Club. Upon arrival, each attendee is paired with a caring volunteer who offers one-on-one attention and assistance to fully enjoy their time there. Although closed for one year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club is back and will re-open on Tuesday August 3, 2021. Tammy and her volunteers are looking forward to helping both caregivers and those with memory loss to have a bright spot each week to look forward to. A major event is planned for the community on Thursday October 7 at 10:30am on Celebration Plaza. For details or with any questions about Terrific Tuesdays or the annual fundraiser, phone Tammy Reardon at 903-243-5620 or drop a line to 301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482. Also see Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club on Facebook.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

2 Wills Point Men Arrested On Controlled Substance Charges

Police arrested two Wills Point men just after 11 a.m. Friday on a controlled substance charge and a warrant each. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman stopped a Ford 500 around 10:30 a.m. July 30, 2021, for an expired registration. Upon contact with the occupants, he noted the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Allen Williams, seemed nervous. When asked, Williams initially gave a name and date of birth he later admitted were false, given because he knew he had an outstanding warrant, Hoffman alleged in arrest reports.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

See You Friday at CANHelp’s Free BTS Fair at Civic Center!

In a KSST Good Morning Show interview, CANHelp’s Executive Director Shanna Martin and Development Manager Jennifer Hancock invited everyone to come to the 2021 Back to School Fair set for Friday July 30 from 3-6pm. Doors will open at 3pm. It is free for families of students in any Hopkins County, Sulphur Springs, and Yantis school district.
Texas StatePosted by
KSST Radio

Texas Department Of State Health Services To Award $10 Million In Grants To Support Local Vaccination Efforts Across Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services will award $10 million to local organizations working to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Texas. The Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program will provide grants of $50,000 to $150,000 to a wide range of groups engaged in vaccine education with the goal of increasing the number of fully vaccinated Texans and slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

North Hopkins-South Sulphur VFD Receives Donation To Help With Construction Of New Station

North Hopkins-South Sulphur Volunteer Fire Department received a donation to help finish building the new station Monday morning. During the regular July 26 Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting, RWE Renewables Americas LLC Solar Development Manager Sean Pattee and Senior Project Manager of Construction Sean O’Hagan presented North Hopkins-South Sulphur VFD Chief Bobby Harris with a $70,000 donation to help the the volunteer fire department finish building a new station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy