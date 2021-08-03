CHRISTUS Sulphur Springs Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic Fridays in Hospital Lobby, Blood Drive Aug. 18 In Front Parking Lot

Great News! Tammy Reardon has a very special place in her heart for persons affected by Alzheimers Disease, dementia and other causes of memory loss. Upon moving to Hopkins County, Tammy began to look for ways to help in the community. Uncovering a common need among those closest to persons disabled by memory loss… their caregivers…..Tammy organized a way to offer a weekly time-out from their responsibilities as caregivers, many of whom are family members. She calls it the Terrific Tuesdays Club. Upon arrival, each attendee is paired with a caring volunteer who offers one-on-one attention and assistance to fully enjoy their time there. Although closed for one year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club is back and will re-open on Tuesday August 3, 2021. Tammy and her volunteers are looking forward to helping both caregivers and those with memory loss to have a bright spot each week to look forward to. A major event is planned for the community on Thursday October 7 at 10:30am on Celebration Plaza. For details or with any questions about Terrific Tuesdays or the annual fundraiser, phone Tammy Reardon at 903-243-5620 or drop a line to 301 Church Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482. Also see Sulphur Springs Terrific Tuesdays Club on Facebook.