Olympic Athletes Battle Tokyo Summer as Staff Suffer Heat Illness
TOKYO (Reuters) - As competitors battled for the podium on the third day of Olympic athletics on Sunday, it was Tokyo's oppressive heat that perhaps dished out the most pain. Punishing conditions greeted athletes and officials as a trackside thermometer touched 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) and the humidity hovered around 60%, with sun beating down on an Olympic Stadium devoid of spectators due to COVID-19.www.medscape.com
