Olympic Athletes Battle Tokyo Summer as Staff Suffer Heat Illness

This TikTok went viral the other day. It shows the finish of the men’s triathlon at the Tokyo Games, accompanied by an incredulous voiceover. One by one, each competitor crosses the line only to immediately collapse on the carpet tarmac and beg for water. The camera pans to an aerial view of the scene, which the guy who made the video christens “absolute carnage.” He’s right — it looks like a battlefield a few minutes after a round of gentleman’s warfare. He concludes: “Why would you do this to yourself? Unbelievable.”