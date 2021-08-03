Officials: 150,000 Oklahomans receive healthcare benefits due to Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 150,000 Oklahomans are now receiving healthcare benefits due to Medicaid expansion. “We are eager to serve this new group of adults who now have health care coverage and can receive the care they need,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “However, we know there [are] more Oklahomans who are eligible who still need to apply. We are currently working with our community partners to reach those hard-to-find eligible adults. We encourage Oklahomans to spread the word to their family and friends in hopes of providing health care coverage to those who need it.”