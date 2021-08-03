Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mississippi State's Most Recent Commitment Came Down to a Connection: 'It Just Felt Like Home to Me'

By Crissy Froyd
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU football is known for its success on the recruiting trail and can compete with some of the best in the Southeastern Conference trying to land the top talent in the nation. But it comes down to far more than just prestige and success by the numbers over history. 2022...

www.si.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Louisiana Tech#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Msu#Ole Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Booted Titans Rookie Player From Practice

A day after the Carolina Panthers released safety J.T. Ibe for a brutal hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, the Tennessee Titans found themselves in a similar situation at their own training camp. Mike Vrabel decided to remove one of his rookies from practice on Wednesday. After rookie safety Brady...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

ESPN releases preseason top 25 poll; 6 SEC teams make the cut

The college football season starts later this month! Several FBS teams have Week 0 games on the schedule. The SEC doesn’t kick off until Sept. 2, when Tennessee hosts Bowling Green on a Thursday night to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The other SEC teams will kick off their 2021 campaigns that weekend.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
College SportsAL.com

Barry Switzer didn’t hold back on how absurd a potential penalty is for ‘Horns Down’ gesture

Barry Switzer is adamant about just how ridiculous the idea of assessing a penalty for a “Horns Down” gesture is. The former Oklahoma coach reacted to Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks explaining Thursday during Big 12 Media Days the much-scrutinized variation of Texas’ “Horns Up” gesture “probably” will be penalized as the league makes an effort to cut down on taunting.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Steve Spurrier Gets Brutally Honest About Texas In The SEC: “They Can’t Win The Big-12 Anyway”

Texas and Oklahoma flipped the college football world upside down last week when the news came out that they planned to leave the Big-12, and join the SEC. Many people were scratching their heads at the decision, as Oklahoma typically gets pummeled by SEC schools in the College Football Playoff, and Texas hasn’t even been really relevant in the Big-12 in the past decade.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama freshman DB Kadarius Calloway leaves the program

With only days to go until fall camps begins, Alabama will be losing a young defensive back as Kadarius Calloway has left the Crimson Tide. Calloway’s departure was made public when he changed his Twitter bio announcing that he is headed to East Mississippi Community College. Calloway, who originally signed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy