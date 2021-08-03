Moderna, Inc's (MRNA) mRNA-1345 Fast Track Designation is Encouraging; Peak Sales Up to $2.12B - Analyst

Cancel
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earlier today, Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, its investigational single-dose mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults older than 60 years of age.

