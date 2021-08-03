Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Seven men found guilty of murder of Blackburn student Aya Hachem

By Nicola Slawson
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8BIO_0bGbtPWt00
Aya Hachem was studying to be a barrister at Salford University. Photograph: Lancashire Police/PA

Seven men have been found guilty of murdering a law student, Aya Hachem, in Blackburn last year after a longstanding feud between two tyre firm owners.

The men were convicted of murder at Preston crown court and a woman, Judy Chapman, was convicted of manslaughter.

Hachem, 19, who was fatally shot from a passing car as she bought groceries near her home in Blackburn on 17 May 2020, was not the intended victim. The bullet was intended for the owner of Quickshine Tyres, Pachah Khan, but the shot missed, hitting the student.

The killing was the result of a feud between two businesses, where resentment escalated into violence. Feroz Suleman, the owner of RI Tyres, and his friend Ayaz Hussain recruited Zamir Raja to assassinate Khan, owner of the rival car wash business Quickshine Tyres.

The rivalry between the businesses had intensified in December 2019 when RI Tyres was subject to an arson attack, which Suleman suspected was the work of Quickshine. By May 2020, relations were so embittered that Suleman began masterminding a plan to murder Khan. He and Hussain enlisted Raja to carry out the shooting, while another man, Anthony Ennis, was recruited as the driver.

On 17 May shots were fired at Quickshine from an Avensis car – with the second bullet striking Hachem, who was walking past the car wash.

After the teenager fell to the ground, passersby tried to help but she died at the scene. CCTV showed Suleman and another accomplice, Kashif Manzoor, watching the shooting from the adjacent car wash.

The eight co-conspirators denied murder but were convicted after a 10-week trial. Raja and Hussain admitted manslaughter mid-trial but this plea was rejected by the CPS.

Chapman, who drove the gunman and driver from Bolton to Blackburn and collected them afterwards, was found guilty of Aya’s manslaughter but not guilty of the attempted murder of Pacha Khan.

The other men convicted are Abubakr Satia, 32, Kashif Manzoor, 26 and Uthman Satia, 29.

Each had different roles in the planning of the attack, including hiring the hitman, sourcing and purchasing a car to transport the shooter, and buying petrol to burn the car with.

A reconnaissance mission to map out the route to take before and after the shooting was carried out and those with key roles had various meetings prior to the day.

Police launched a major investigation known as Operation Colindale and in the following days and weeks, 23 people were arrested in connection with the shooting and assisting those involved. Warrants were issue at various addresses in Lancashire, Manchester and the West Midlands.

The investigation took investigators to Glasgow, Dublin and London, as well as Spain and Portugal during an international manhunt to locate Raja and Ennis, who had fled the country.

Alan Richardson, the senior crown prosecutor, said each of those convicted were in their own way responsible for the “senseless killing of Aya Hachem – an innocent young woman full of promise who lost her life as a result of a petty business rivalry.

“The ruthlessness of everyone involved is staggering, with the group going to extreme lengths to plan an assassination in broad daylight – risking the lives of members of the public going about their daily business,” he said. “Even when the wrong target was hit, they refused to display any guilt or remorse and denied involvement in this devastating murder.

“We would like to thank the police for their meticulous work on this case. Together, the CPS and police were able to build a strong case against each of them by detailed forensic analysis of many hours of CCTV and telephone evidence.

“Today our thoughts are with Aya Hachem’s loved ones and we hope they feel justice has now been served.”

The senior investigating officer, DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I am pleased with today’s result, which is the conclusion of months of meticulous and challenging police work. Throughout this incredibly long and complex investigation, our focus was always clear: to find the people involved so we could get justice for Aya.

“With that, my thanks goes to each and every police officer and member of police staff who dedicated many hours, skill and expertise to track the people involved down and build a case so strong that, along with the excellent work by CPS and counsel, helped the jury reach their guilty verdicts.’’

Aya’s family paid tribute: “We thank God for the justice that has been served today … You will remain in our hearts for ever. You loved life and despite all the struggles and barriers that we faced in this country, it did not stop you contributing to your community and charities including the Children’s Society, and fundraising at Salford University where you were studying to become a barrister.”

The family thanked Russo and her team who, they said, “worked so hard to build a strong case”. They also thanked the prosecution counsel Nicholas Johnson QC, and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The seven men will be sentenced on 5 August. Chapman will be sentenced at a date to be confirmed in October.


Comments / 4

The Guardian

The Guardian

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Salford University#Preston#Quickshine Tyres#Avensis#Cctv#Operation Colindale#The Children S Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Portugal
Related
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Iran’s decision-makers must shoulder the blame for its water crisis

Iran’s water bankruptcy has been in the news lately, prompting deadly protests in Khuzestan province that also garnered the attention of global media. But this kind of problem is neither new or unique in the country. Drying rivers, vanishing lakes, shrinking wetlands, declining groundwater levels, land subsidence, sinkholes, desertification, soil erosion, dust storms, air, water and waste pollution, biodiversity loss, deforestation and wildfires are among the other familiar signs of Iran’s environmental devastation.
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

US migrant detentions soar despite Biden’s campaign promise

Alexander Martinez says he fled from homophobia, government persecution and the notorious MS-13 gang in El Salvador only to run into abuse and harassment in America’s immigration detention system. Since crossing the US-Mexico border unlawfully in April, the 28-year-old has bounced between six different facilities in three states. He said...
HobbiesThe Guardian

‘Like a living hell!’ Why 2021 is the summer of unhappy campers

Age: Tents date to the iron age, so this particular form of unhappiness is at least 3,000 years old. Appearance: Wet, cold, sleepless, hungry. Well, that’s camping for you. And also glamping. What? I thought glamping was the luxury form of camping where you sipped champagne and slept in a...
Public SafetyBBC

Ivi Miley death: Man jailed for killing baby daughter

A man has been jailed for killing his three-month-old daughter who died after suffering catastrophic injuries. Ivi Miley died on 23 July 2020 after being taken to hospital with bleeding on the brain and 53 rib fractures. Anthony Miley, 33, of Macclesfield, was found guilty at Chester Crown Court of...
Burke County, NCWBTV

First of six suspects found guilty in murder, kidnapping of N.C. man whose body was never found since 2018

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The first of six suspects has been found guilty in the 2018 murder and kidnapping of a North Carolina man whose body was never found. Robert Littleton was found guilty in Tennessee of first-degree murder and more charges in the 2018 death of Carlton Lamaar Edmondson. Littleton faced charges of first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and aggravated assault.
Public SafetyBBC

Blackpool stabbing: Teenager held after man dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death. Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at an address in Carsluith Avenue in Blackpool, Lancashire, at about 21:00 BST on Friday. The victim, in his 50s, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but...
Worcester, MAtelegram.com

Jose Crespo found guilty of murdering man, setting house ablaze in Fitchburg

WORCESTER — A jury Thursday found Jose R. Crespo guilty of murdering a Fitchburg man and setting his house on fire with his kidnapped family members inside. The verdict, the first on a murder case in Worcester Superior Court in about 16 months following the COVID-19 pandemic, was delivered just after noon Thursday following less than six hours of deliberations.
WorldBBC

Man jailed over Salisbury stab attack

A man who stabbed another man six times in the head, neck and back has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Terence Hart, 39, of Wood Lane, Chippenham, attacked his victim after an earlier argument and returned to seek "revenge", Wiltshire Police said. He was found guilty of one charge of...
Public SafetyBBC

Stevenage: Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering father-of-two

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a father-of-two who was fatally stabbed. Christopher Hewett, 31, was found injured at his sister's home in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, on 12 February. A 15-year-old boy was cleared of murder by the jury at Luton crown court but convicted of manslaughter. The...
Public SafetyBBC

Gorleston man charged with murder of Pat Holland

Police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old woman have found human remains at her home and charged a man with murder. Patricia Holland, from Lowestoft Road, Gorleston-on-Sea, was last seen near her home on 24 July. Norfolk Police said partial human remains had been found during a search. Alan Scott,...
Public SafetyBBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum and step-dad in court over death of boy, five

The mother and step-father of a five-year-old boy whose body was found in a river have appeared in court. Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Aberkenfig, Bridgend county, on Saturday. His step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with his murder. Both...
Public SafetyBBC

Bradley Gledhill: Six jailed for life for Batley stab murder

Six people have been jailed for life for stabbing a man to death and attacking two others in a West Yorkshire street. Bradley Gledhill, 20, from Heckmondwike, died after being assaulted along with two friends on Park Croft in Batley on 21 June 2020. Four men and two boys have...

Comments / 4

Community Policy