Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Long FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh and Long. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Berkeley and Tidal Berkeley. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast to develop along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts late this afternoon and into this evening. These thunderstorms will be slow moving to nearly stationary, producing periods of torrential rainfall. Later this evening thunderstorm activity should increase across extreme southeastern Georgia ahead of an approaching cold front. Any of these thunderstorms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over a short period of time.