Buffalo Bills Moving to Austin Texas??

By Charlie Voelker
ALT 103.5
ALT 103.5
 5 days ago
Say it ain't so Buffalo! According to a report by ESPN Senior Writer, Seth Wickersham, quoting an unnamed Buffalo Bills ownership source, said, "an ownership source tells me that Austin is a possible destination—or threat—as one of the “other cities elsewhere that desire an NFL franchise and would pay handsomely for it.” That is not good news for Buffalo Bills fans as they prepare for their team to compete for a Super Bowl Championship this season.

