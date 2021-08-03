Cancel
Boise, ID

A favorite Boise Christmas event was virtual last year. Now it’s canceled over COVID-19

Idaho Statesman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second straight year, you won’t be able to stroll through the Festival of Trees in Boise. The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced in a news release Tuesday that this year’s holiday event — typically held on Thanksgiving weekend — is canceled, but will return in 2022. Saint Al’s said the cancellation was made out of an abundance of caution over the resurgent spread of COVID-19 in a state where vaccination rates remain low.

