A favorite Boise Christmas event was virtual last year. Now it’s canceled over COVID-19
For the second straight year, you won’t be able to stroll through the Festival of Trees in Boise. The Saint Alphonsus Foundation announced in a news release Tuesday that this year’s holiday event — typically held on Thanksgiving weekend — is canceled, but will return in 2022. Saint Al’s said the cancellation was made out of an abundance of caution over the resurgent spread of COVID-19 in a state where vaccination rates remain low.www.idahostatesman.com
