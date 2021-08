A new supply chain network is establishing its territory in the Upstate as its customer Food Lion takes over Bi-Lo stores scattered across the region. ADUSA Supply Chain sent out its first shipments from a new Mauldin campus July 17 after acquiring the center from C&S Wholesale Grocers — Bi-Lo’s former supplier — in May. Southeastern Grocers struck the deal to sell the distribution center at the same time they agreed to sell 62 stores — mostly Bi-Lo stores — to Food Lion.