Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort County, SC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Inland Berkeley; Tidal Berkeley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, Inland McIntosh and Long. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Berkeley and Tidal Berkeley. * Until Midnight EDT tonight. * Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast to develop along the South Carolina and Georgia coasts late this afternoon and into this evening. These thunderstorms will be slow moving to nearly stationary, producing periods of torrential rainfall. Later this evening thunderstorm activity should increase across extreme southeastern Georgia ahead of an approaching cold front. Any of these thunderstorms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over a short period of time.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
County
Beaufort County, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
State
Georgia State
County
Berkeley County, SC
County
Jasper County, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Southeast Georgia#Extreme Weather#Coastal Colleton#Inland Berkeley#Coastal Chatham#Coastal Liberty#Inland Bryan#Inland Chatham#Inland Liberty#Inland Mcintosh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy