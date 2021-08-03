After 50 years, new branding reflects the future of Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club

SANTA ROSA BEACH — After more than 50 years, Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club has unveiled a new logo to coincide with its course and club renovations. The club and its membership had a strong desire to not only pay tribute to the past but also realize its future. After months of research and design, the club’s board of directors and committees have unveiled what they feel will reflect how the community, members, member experience, club amenities and facilities have evolved — focusing on the unique and shared characteristics of the golf and beach club.