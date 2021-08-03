Beaver Dams Man Sentenced for Walmart Stabbing
The Beaver Dams man that stabbed a woman multiple times inside a Walmart store in Geneseo last summer was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Tuesday. Gregory Cunningham pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Livingston County Court in March. Cunningham stabbed the woman he did not know in the store’s refrigerated food section multiple times with a knife that had a four-to-five-inch blade. The victim survived but suffered several broken and chipped bones in her back and arm and suffered nerve damage.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 3