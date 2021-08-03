Cancel
Beaver Dams, NY

Beaver Dams Man Sentenced for Walmart Stabbing

By Lucas Day
 2 days ago
The Beaver Dams man that stabbed a woman multiple times inside a Walmart store in Geneseo last summer was sentenced to 20 years in state prison Tuesday. Gregory Cunningham pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge in Livingston County Court in March. Cunningham stabbed the woman he did not know in the store’s refrigerated food section multiple times with a knife that had a four-to-five-inch blade. The victim survived but suffered several broken and chipped bones in her back and arm and suffered nerve damage.

Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested in Cell Phone Theft

Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested Lyons man for Petit Larceny. 30-year old Jamaal Moody allegedly took a cellphone without permission from the owner. Moody was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Lyons Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
Lyons, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Charged With Harassment

A Lyons man is facing a harassment charge following a reported domestic incident. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 39-year old Andrew Young after he allegedly shoved his wife against a wall during an argument. Young was transported to the Wayne County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment and is scheduled to...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Auburn Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

On Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at 10:21 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jason Lowry, age 38, of Auburn, NY on a bench warrant for failure to appear for a scheduled court date for the original charges of petit larceny. Lowry was secured at the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he was held for the Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
Ovid, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Ovid Man Accused of Shoving 10-Year-Old

An Ovid man has been arrested on child endangerment charges. 45-year old Steven Johnson was charged after he allegedly shoved a 10-year old child during a domestic incident. Johnson was released on an appearance ticket for Ovid Town Court. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Felony Grand Larceny

A 42-year-old Geneva woman was arrested on felony grand larceny charges after she allegedly stole a wallet from another person, which contained a credit card. April Patterson is being held for arraignment at CAP. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590,...
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Accused of Selling LSD

A Canandaigua man was arrested after police say he sold LSD while in the Ontario County city. Jonathon Pritchard is accused of selling the drug back on July 30th. He was charged with attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and has additional charges pending. Get the top stories on...
Seneca Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested After Driving on the Sidewalk

On Thursday, August 5th, 2021, at 1:41 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jamie E. Thompson, age 27, of Seneca Falls, following a traffic stop on Fall Street. Thompson was initially stopped when police observed her drive on the sidewalk. During the traffic stop it was determined that her operating privilege in NYS was suspended for failure to answer a summons . She was issued tickets for driving on the sidewalk and aggravated unlicensed operation. She is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A motorcycle accident in Hamilton County Wednesday claimed the life of a 58-year old Canandaigua man. Steven Lacrosse was traveling north on State Route 30 when his motorcycle went off the east shoulder of the road while rounding a curve. State Police say the motorcycle struck guidewires and Lacrosse was ejected.
Williamson, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Charged in Domestic Incident

A Town of Williamson man following a domestic incident investigation by Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. 39-year old Robert Sharp is accused of breaking the rear window of his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle during a custody dispute. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Williamson Court on...
Auburn, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

APD Hunting Auto Shop Burglar

Auburn Police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who broke into two auto shops last month. The first break-in occurred at Munro Muffler on Grant Ave. on July 29 around 11:00 pm. Approximately an hour later another burglary occurred at Mavis Tire on E. Genesee St. As a...
Corning, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Teen Stabbed in Corning

A 14-year old boy was stabbed in the city of Corning Monday night. Corning Police releasing information Thursday about the incident with hopes of identifying witnesses to the stabbing. The teen was found around 7:30 Monday night around Centerway Bridge, near the YMCA. He suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery at Robert Packer Hospital before being released.
Wayne County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Accused of Rape

State Troopers in Williamson report the arrest of a Wayne County man after receiving a report of a sexual assault. 20-year old Dakota Tifft is accused of forcibly raped the victim while a young child was present. Tifft was arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment and held in lieu of...
Montour Falls, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Odessa Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Investigators are still trying to determine why an Odessa man drove his motorcycle into a guardrail on State Route 14 near Raymond Street in Montour Falls Wednesday. 68-year old Ronald Havens was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. Witnesses told the sheriff’s department that Havens drifted off the side of the road and there were no obstructions nor was he speeding at the time of the accident.
Rochester, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Rochester Woman Arrested for Walmart Shoplifting

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Kenyatta Williams, age 42, of 33 Furlong Street in the City of Rochester. On August 2nd, 2021 Deputies responded to a Larceny at the Walmart located at 425 State Route 31 in the Town of Macedon. During the investigation...
Greece, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Greece Man Charged With Criminal Contempt

A Town of Greece man has been charged with Criminal Contempt following a traffic stop on July 23rd in the Town of Williamson. 21-year old Nicholas Hamm, allegedly was in a vehicle with a protected party in direct violation of a stay away order of protection. He was released on...
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Woman Accused of Shoplifting at Walmart

A Canandaigua woman was Friday on petit larceny charges following the investigation into reported shoplifting at the Canandaigua Walmart store in Hopewell. Jacqueline Barney is accused of taking property valied at $110.10 and was issued an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town Court to answer the charge at a later date.

