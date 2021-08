In recent data released by the Erie County Department of Health, the underlying cause of all of recent deaths from COVID-19 is not completing the vaccine regimen. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted that information in a news conference last week. Since April there have been 190 reported deaths in the county due to the disease, and 96 percent of those deaths were people who had not been fully vaccinated. That meant a person may have only had the first dose of a vaccine or were still within the two week period after the final dose when they caught COVID-19, Polonarz said. It could also mean that the person had no doses at all.