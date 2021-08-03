Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski: Working as backup

During last season’s pandemic the Las Vegas Raiders played their home games in a brand new state of the art stadium albeit an empty one as no fans were allowed. This season the Raiders expect full capacity at all of their home games as all of the teams home games are basically sold out. Fans attending the games should prepare for a new experience as Allegiant Stadium will be the first pro sports venue in the U.S. that will be completely cashless. Parking lots owned by the Raiders will be cashless also. Fans will be able to pay for concessions, souvenirs and other items with credit or debit cards or mobile wallets. Kiosks will also be available throughout the stadium where fans can exchange cash for prepaid cards that can be used inside or outside of the stadium. Stadium officials say the cashless operation should enhance the fan experience by speeding up the lines at concession and souvenir stands allowing them to return to the game faster and offering a better quality of customer service. The Raiders open the season on Saturday, August 14 with their only home preseason game against Seattle. The Raiders first regular season home game is Monday, Sept. 13 vs. Baltimore.