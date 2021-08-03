Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski: Working as backup
Kwiatkoski has mostly handled backup reps throughout the early days of training camp, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Kwiatkoski started in all 12 of his appearances for Las Vegas last season, but it appears that the team views him as a reserve option going forward. Though the sixth-year linebacker is coming off the best season of his career, having notched 81 total tackles, he won't be worth fantasy consideration if his snap share diminishes.www.cbssports.com
