Introducing TCI's New Beat Writer Davis Potter

This is a great sign for fantasy managers looking to draft the former Heisman-winning receiver or for those who already have. A mild MCL sprain had kept him sidelined for a few weeks, but he looks poised to be ready for Week 1. The Eagles' pass-catchers are certainly lacking and it gives Smith a big opportunity to carve out a significant role early. Jalen Reagor struggled as a rookie and with the draft capital they used to draft the former Crimson Tide receiver, fantasy managers should expect the new coaching staff to incorporate plays to get him the ball. Smith is widely viewed as an excellent route-runner and shouldn't have a problem creating separation as long as he's fully healthy. The Eagles' offense isn't expected to be very good this season, but if their defense struggles again in 2021, Jalen Hurts may be required to air it out on a weekly basis. That increased volume could pay dividends for Smith's fantasy prospects if he's able to become Hurts' go-to receiver. He's currently ranked as the WR38 on FantasyPros in half-PPR scoring, but being drafted as the WR31, so drafters are clearly higher on Smith than the experts, which indicates if fantasy managers want him on their team, they might have to pay up for it. Still, Smith presents with WR3 potential as the likely No.1 wide receiver on what is expected to be a more pass-happy offense.