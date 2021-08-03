Cancel
Endo faces default over hiding 'smoking gun' opioid evidence (again)

By Brendan Pierson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - A New York judge has ordered Endo International PLC and its law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer to show cause why he should not enter default judgment that the drugmaker is liable for fueling an opioid epidemic, after the state accused it of withholding damning evidence.

Justice Jerry Garguilo in Suffolk County on Monday also ordered Endo and the firm to produce witnesses for a hearing to be scheduled on the alleged discovery violations. Trial has been underway in the case for just over a month.

Endo last month agreed to pay $35 million to settle opioid claims by counties in Tennessee after a judge there entered default against it based on similar accusations.

"Our firm is deeply committed to our clients and to the integrity of the legal process," Arnold & Porter said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Endo, which is represented in connection with the default judgment motion by Henninger Bullock of Mayer Brown, said the company would file a written response on Wednesday, and otherwise declined to comment.

New York, which is suing Endo and other drugmakers alongside the state's Nassau and Suffolk counties, sought default judgment in a motion on Sunday, saying that documents produced mid-trial showed that Endo and Arnold & Porter "have - for nearly a decade - been concealing vast troves of smoking-gun evidence proving Endo's grave misconduct in New York."

The previously withheld documents include internal communications showing that an Endo sales representative saw "a lot of drug abusers and crack-heads" during a visit to a prescriber's office, which the representative described as "a scary place." Endo nonetheless continued to send the representative to the prescriber's office to promote opioid products and made no report to state drug enforcement authorities, the state said.

"The court has no choice but to impose terminal consequences here, given that the plaintiffs' right to a fair trial has been irreparably compromised by this misconduct," the state argued.

Garguilo on Monday ruled that, while the motion for default judgment is pending, the plaintiffs will be allowed to introduce any late-produced discovery from Endo into evidence and to read any part of it directly to the jury.

More than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed by state and local governments accusing opioid manufacturers of falsely marketing opioid drugs as safe, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that they were being used illegally, fueling a nationwide epidemic.

A trial is also underway against drugmakers in California, and another concluded last week against distributors in West Virginia.

Johnson & Johnson and the nation's three largest distributors have offered to settle claims nationwide for $26 billion. Endo, along with its co-defendant drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, are not part of that deal.

Nearly 500,000 people across the country have died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC earlier this month said provisional data showed 69,710 opioid overdose deaths in 2020, up more than 36% from the previous year.

The case is In Re Opioid Litigation, Suffolk Supreme Court, No. 400000/2017.

For Suffolk: Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy

For Nassau: Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik

For New York: John Oleske of the New York Attorney General's office

For Endo: James Herschlein of Arnold & Porter; Henninger Bullock of Mayer Brown

For Teva: Nancy Patterson of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Allergan: Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis

