BEST SNEAKERS OF 2021

sneakernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupreme revisited its early-2000s classic, delivering the timeless icon in an alternate form. Supreme and Nike have one of the strongest relationships in sneaker culture, their time together marked by revolutionary releases from 2002 onward. Recently, one of their most notable works — the star-clad croc-skin covered SB Dunk High from 2003 — informed a new generation of Dunk Lows, effectively shining the past through a modern lens in four colorways. Each of the four highly-coveted drops can be picked up right now on eBay.

Lifestyle
eBay
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion
Apparel
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master” Drops March 2022

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 4 scheduled for 2022 which is debbed “Zen Master” which is dedicated to Phil Jackson and his unique calming play style. If you’re familiar with Phil Jackson, you probably are familiar with his nickname, “Zenmaster”. Using a unique approach to coaching that combines a holistic approach that used Eastern and Native American styles of teaching, the coach is unique, to say the least, and now Jordan will be nodding to his mentor and friend with a brand new Air Jordan 4.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Goes Greyscale Right In Time For Fall

Simplicity is often misconstrued as lazy — especially when it comes to collaborations. But GRs have free reign over neutral palettes, often relying on Triple White and Triple Black colorways for easy sales. This pair of Air Max 90s, however, goes a bit against the grain, adding a slight tint to its latest greyscale debut.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Michael Jordan's Original 'Space Jam' Shoe Is Officially up for Auction

In tandem with the recent drops of Nike and Converse silhouettes to celebrate the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Sotheby’s is also auctioning a Space Jam sneaker. Sotheby’s is auctioning of Michael Jordan’s player sample of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” shoes that were made especially for the legendary basketball player to wear in the original film. Though that was the case, the pair never made it onto his feet. Though yellowed due to age, the shoe is in pristine, deadstock condition and comes in Jordan’s size 13. The left shoe also features an autograph from the player in silver ink. The shoe comes in a custom wooden box that features a laser-etched Tune Squad logo.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Here's a Closer Look at PJ Tucker's $250,000 USD Diamond Air Jordan 1

Details of P.J. Tucker‘s diamond-Swoosh Air Jordan 1s have just arrived. Worn by the NBA champion to the final game vs. the Suns, the shoes were made by Dominic Ciambrone, aka The Shoe Surgeon, along with Jason of Beverly Hills. Priced at roughly $250,000 USD, the sneakers see 2,020 brilliant...
Lifestylesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Gets A “Rayguns” Look

Not long back, Nike was elated to celebrate the Roswell Rayguns, a fictional ABA team that appeared on the small screen during commercial breaks. And though it’s been long since their last appearance, at least the roster’s bright orange color scheme will make a return thanks to this upcoming Air Max 95.
ApparelKTEN.com

5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress

Originally Posted On: 5 Fashion Tips on How to Wear Sneakers With a Dress (kickscrew.com) Is your style the perfect blend of sporty and feminine? You might love dressing up, but prefer comfy, athletic kicks that keep your look balanced and approachable. We don’t blame you. After all, studies show that high heels are the biggest culprit behind female foot pain! Ready to put a new spin on your signature look? Today, we’re sharing our top tips on how to wear sneakers with a dress.
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Air Jordan 1 Low Pairs Denim Panels With Gum Bottoms

The Air Jordan 1 Low has never shied away from experimenting beyond its original styles from 1985. And while past iterations have drawn inspiration from seemingly random places, spaces and things, a newly-surfaced pair ostensibly draws from a 13-year-old collaboration between Brand Jordan and Levi’s. Although the predecessor arrived in...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look At the Off-White™ Air Jordan 2 Low "White/Red"

Shortly after getting an on-foot look at the accompanying “Black/Blue” colorway, we now have an on-foot look at the Off-White™ x Air Jordan 2 Low “White/Red.”. Serving as Virgil Abloh‘s latest collaboration with Jordan Brand, the take on the court classic features a white leather upper base accented by hits of red and Michael Jordan’s signature. Aside from the exposed collars and tongues, choice details come in the form of Helvetica medial side text, zip-ties, “SHOELACES” marked lacing and printed insoles. Rounding up the design of the shoes are sole units that replicate the look of crumbling soles associated with vintage sneakers.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
Apparelhouseofheat.co

New Air Jordan 1 Mid Heads Back to ’85 for Inspiration

Slowly but surely, the stigma surrounding the Air Jordan 1 Mid is starting to dissipate. Increased demand for Air Jordan 1s and the scarcity of the OG Highs are contributing factors to its success — but it wouldn’t be doing huge numbers if it wasn’t for the continued run of killer colorways. The next to appear is another that harkens back to Mike’s earliest days with the brand, delivering a Shadow-inspired arrangement with pops of bright red to link it back to the Bulls.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Chinese Streetball Sneakers

Jordan Brand has released a new collection of flashy footwear titled 'Next Stop Dongdan' to celebrate the Sunset Dongdan streetball tournament in Beijing, which it sponsors every year. In many respects, Dongdan Basketball Park is like China's version of NYC's world-famous Rucker Park. It attracts China's top streetball talent, has become the go-to spot for top-notch pick-up, and has evolved into a cultural locus for fans of the sport.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

A podium for Nike’s efforts in sustainability, the Air Max Terrascape Plus boasts the brand’s green-focused innovations as well as a completely revised upper inspired by the Air Max Plus. Originally designed by Sean McDowell in the late 1990s, the Air Max Plus is known for its lava-like lines on the upper and the miniature Swoosh logo. The Terrascape Plus emphasizes those aspects with an exterior TPU cage akin to that on the Vapormax Plus, while the tiny check scales up in size while being place at the forefoot. An exterior heel piece adds some armor to the transformed running shoe.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Nighttime Running Glowing Sneakers

Reebok offers a new colorway of the Premier Road Modern sneaker model in Dark Hyper for those who enjoy running at nighttime. To ensure that others are aware of runners on the road during dark, these shoes are fluorescent due to its hi-vis palettes and texture of the pieces. The...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Glow-in-the-Dark Streetwear Sneakers

As Kanye West gears up to drop his latest album, 'DONDA,' he has also decided to announce the release of his new adidas sneaker: the YEEZY 700 V3 'Dark Glow.'. At first, West's latest iteration of the YEEZY footwear model looks awfully similar to the 'Alvah,' which was released in April 2020. It, too consists of dark tones atop a futuristic polyurethane build. Like the 'Alvah,' the shoe's uppers are also made of monofilament mesh covered by an RPU exoskeletal. The major difference, however, is that YEEZY 700 V3's exoskeleton will glow blue – instead of green – when in the dark.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Thunderbolt-Adorned Sneakers

Skate apparel brand Vans has released the 'Sk8-Hi Bolt,' a bold and electrifying version of its classic Sk8-Hi model. The shoe's most definitive feature is – as the name suggests – a large thunderbolt design that emerges from the front bumper of the shoe. The Sk8-Hi Bolt comes in four...
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Soulja Boy Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Soulja Boy goes Sneaker Shopping at SoleStage in Los Angeles and talks about being the rapper who started the Bape trend, being the first rapper to wear Nike Mags, buying Kanye West's Louis Vuitton sneakers in Cancun, and how lucrative his Yums sneaker deal was. Looking for the best deal...
ApparelSole Collector

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1, Ambush x Nike Dunk High, Lego x Adidas Superstar, and more. A few days after headlining at Rolling Loud Miami, Travis Scott is giving his fans another gift: an Air Jordan 1 collab with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment. There are plenty of other pairs releasing too though if you have already accepted the L you will be likely be handed trying to score a pair for yourself. Other highlights this week incude a new colorway of the Air Tuned Max, Dunk Highs from Ambush and Undercover, an SB Dunk Low collab with Parra, an entire collection of Reeboks inspired by Jurassic Park, and more.
Shoppingpurewow.com

The 7 Best Sneaker Deals for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It’s official: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally open to all shoppers. (It was previously limited to Nordy Club Icon, Ambassador and Influencer members.) While there are loads of random—but useful—items we’ve already added to our cart, we’re not done just yet because the shoe section is full of rare discounts.

