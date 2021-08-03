BEST SNEAKERS OF 2021
Supreme revisited its early-2000s classic, delivering the timeless icon in an alternate form. Supreme and Nike have one of the strongest relationships in sneaker culture, their time together marked by revolutionary releases from 2002 onward. Recently, one of their most notable works — the star-clad croc-skin covered SB Dunk High from 2003 — informed a new generation of Dunk Lows, effectively shining the past through a modern lens in four colorways. Each of the four highly-coveted drops can be picked up right now on eBay.sneakernews.com
