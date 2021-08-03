BEST SNEAKERS OF 2021

In tandem with the recent drops of Nike and Converse silhouettes to celebrate the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Sotheby’s is also auctioning a Space Jam sneaker. Sotheby’s is auctioning of Michael Jordan’s player sample of the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” shoes that were made especially for the legendary basketball player to wear in the original film. Though that was the case, the pair never made it onto his feet. Though yellowed due to age, the shoe is in pristine, deadstock condition and comes in Jordan’s size 13. The left shoe also features an autograph from the player in silver ink. The shoe comes in a custom wooden box that features a laser-etched Tune Squad logo.