NFL

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Feels good early in camp

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidley is back at full strength and says his practice reps have been managed as part of a long-term plan, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Ridley had minor foot surgery this spring and was held out of Atlanta's offseason program, but he doesn't appear to have any restrictions at camp, apart from the Falcons limiting his reps in anticipation of a busy season. He put up 90/1,374/9 on 143 targets last year, and with Julio Jones now out of the picture, Ridley is among the favorites to lead the NFL in targets and receiving yards.

Michael Rothstein
Julio Jones
NFL
Football
Sports
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Younghoe Koo gets vehicle stolen, pleads with thief to return cleats: 'I won't even be mad'

Younghoe Koo did not have the best weekend. He walked out to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday to discover it wasn't where he parked it, nor was it anywhere in sight. It turns out it had been stolen -- he pointed out on his Instagram account -- ruining his day entirely. But for as much as Koo was upset someone decided to swipe his Jeep, he was that much more concerned about the tools of his trade that were inside the vehicle.
NFLUSA Today

Falcons to pay $22 million in dead money to nine former players

The Atlanta Falcons were lucky to land the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft because without the money to sign any major free agents, it was their only real shot to add blue-chip talent this offseason. Fans had to watch as the team traded away All-Pro wideout Julio Jones just to clear enough cap space to sign its nine-player rookie class.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Julio Jones will miss Matt Ryan by Week 2

As the Atlanta Falcons find themselves without Julio Jones for the first time in a decade at the start of training camp, there will still be plenty of competition in the receiver’s room as the Falcons are loaded with plenty of talent to run Arthur Smith’s offense. Calvin Ridley’s talent...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

EA Sports clearly dislikes anyone in an Atlanta Falcons jersey

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the more disrespected teams in the NFL. Just a few years ago, everyone was drinking the kool-aid, but now there’s no one in sight including some of the so-called fans. The Atlanta Falcons also find themselves disrespected by the most popular (and currently only)...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons work out RB D’Onta Foreman

Former Texans and Titans running back D’Onta Foreman is meeting with the Falcons Tuesday (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Foreman, once a star at UT, could likely be had on a minimum-salaried deal with no guarantees. Foreman saw time in 10 games as a rookie for the Texans,...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan airs it out to Russell Gage

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is known as “Matty Ice” because he’s cool under pressure, but he’s never been someone described as having a rocket arm. Still, the 36-year-old has better arm strength than he gets credit for, and will occasionally surprise you. While practicing in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Ryan ripped a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Russell Gage for a nice completion.
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Deadrin Senat: Out for training camp

Senat (upper body) will miss the remainder of training camp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Senat was placed on the PUP list due to this injury. He'll likely need some time to get back up to speed once he returns, though Senat's yet to be formally ruled out for the Sep. 12 regular season opener against the Eagles.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons entering 2021 training camp on the roster bubble

The Falcons will report to training camp this week, and the buzz surrounding the new regime is palpable. There is excitement about new beginnings and newfound hope. Not that Dan Quinn played favorites by any means, but Arthur Smith has strongly reiterated there would be competition at every single position. The best rosters in the league, ones that find sustained success, have competition up and down the depth chart — from the backups to the third strings. The Falcons would love to shed some salary if possible, and these players could be on the roster bubble come final 53-man cuts.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Training Camp Preview

The 13th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. The trio of hosts discuss a bevy of topics surrounding the Falcons training camp, including the recent COVID-19 list of John Atkins, Dante Fowler, Lee Smith, Kobe Jones, and Willie Wright. The episode also includes Matt, Jake, and Alex debating multiple position battles up and down the depth chart, including the edge defender opposite Dante Fowler, the cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell, the starting safety jobs, the starting left guard and the third wide receiver behind Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. The guys finished up the episode with an updated 53-man roster projection. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

