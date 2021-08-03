Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Feels good early in camp
Ridley is back at full strength and says his practice reps have been managed as part of a long-term plan, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Ridley had minor foot surgery this spring and was held out of Atlanta's offseason program, but he doesn't appear to have any restrictions at camp, apart from the Falcons limiting his reps in anticipation of a busy season. He put up 90/1,374/9 on 143 targets last year, and with Julio Jones now out of the picture, Ridley is among the favorites to lead the NFL in targets and receiving yards.www.cbssports.com
