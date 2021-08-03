Cancel
College Sports

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

By Associated Press
KGUN 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

