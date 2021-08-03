Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Fields grounders
Andujar (wrist) took groundballs at third base during batting practice Monday, according to the Associated Press. Andujar is still dealing with a strained left wrist and was recently reported to still be experiencing pain, but Monday's activity suggests that he may be feeling better. He has missed nearly a month with the injury and will almost certainly need a minor-league rehab assignment when he is healthy enough to play again. Andujar's potential return date remains uncertain.www.cbssports.com
