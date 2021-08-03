Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Fields grounders

During Monday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees had an unexpected visitor on the field in feline form. In the bottom of the 8th inning, a cat entered the playing field at Yankee Stadium and became the star of the show. New York fans in attendance had little else to cheer for tonight in the Bronx. As the kitty ran out onto the diamond, the Yankees trailed the O’s 7-1 with only an inning left in the game.